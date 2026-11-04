Helena Bharali’s Neighbours to Skip Diwali Celebrations, Hold Prayer Meet in Her Memory

Guwahati: The Neighbours of Helena Bharali in Guwahati’s Jonali area have decided not to celebrate Diwali this year as a mark of respect for the family members who lost their lives in the 26th October Hotel Bilas Inn shooting.

Instead of celebrating the festival of lights, people of the neighbourhood will organise a Naam-Prasanga (religious prayer gathering) on Diwali day in memory of Helena Bharali and her family.

The decision reflects the grief and solidarity of the local community following the tragic incident that claimed five lives at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the shooting, was conducted at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh instead of Sivasagar Civil Hospital. His body was later handed over to his brother and brother-in-law.

Gogoi’s police custody ended on 2nd November . On 3RD November , he was reportedly asked to change his clothes and changed from a khaki T-shirt into a black shirt before being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Guwahati. After the court proceedings, he was sent to judicial custody.

He was after taken to Sivasagar in connection with another case. However, at around 3.10 am on 4th November , he was shot during an alleged escape attempt near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.