‘It Is God’s Justice’: Families of Bilas Inn Victims React to Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Death

Guwahati: The families of the five people killed in the 26th October, Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service, Guwahati have described the death of prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi in police encounter as “God’s justice”, saying the development has brought them a sense of relief after days of grief and fear.

Family members said they believed the souls of their loved ones would finally rest in peace and expressed gratitude to people across Assam for standing by them during the difficult period.

A lawyer who was a neighbour of hotel owner Helena Bharali also welcomed the development, saying, “Whatever has happened is for the best. There is no point in allowing a criminal like him to remain alive, as he could have caused further harm to society.”

Referring to the killing of five people, the lawyer added, “He killed five people as if it were a scene from a film. The police did the right thing by carrying out the encounter.”

Meanwhile, the daughter of Bhudev Bharali, another victim of the shooting, described Gogoi’s death as “God’s justice”.

“My father, aunt, elder brother and sister-in-law can finally rest in peace today. We have received justice on the very day of the doha (the tenth-day post-death religious ritual),” she said.

The family members said the development had brought them emotional relief after the tragedy and thanked the Assam Police and the public for their support.