Heroin peddler, KCP cadre held; arms cache seized in Manipur operations

Imphal: Security forces have arrested a suspected drug trafficker with 840 grams of suspected heroin and an insurgent cadre while also recovering a cache of arms and ammunition in a series of coordinated operations across Manipur over the past two days.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, on February 23, Manipur Police said personnel intercepted a four-wheeler at the T. Khullen Naka check post under Senapati police station in Senapati district and arrested Abu Mohammad Tahir (28), a resident of Khola Part-1 in Karimganj.
Police further said that 840 grams of suspected heroin, including the plastic cover, was seized from his possession. The team also impounded a Bolero vehicle (AS 01FY 9787) along with a mobile phone.
"On 23.02.2026, security forces intercepted a four wheeler at T. Khullen Naka Check Post under Senapati-PS, Senapati district and arrested one Abu Mohammad Tahir (28) of Khola Part-1, Karimganj, Assam," Police wrote on X.
Further investigation is underway.
In a separate operation the same day, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the KCP (MFL) from Lamlai Mamang Leikai Samu Lambel under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.
The arrested individual was identified as Khaidem Joychandra Meitei alias Inaocha (55) of Lamlai Mayai Leikai.
During the search, 50 rounds of 7.62x39 mm AK live ammunition were recovered from his possession.
Earlier on February 22, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and equipment from the general area between T. Bollok and L. Molhoi villages under Chakpikarong police station in Chandel district.
The recovered items included one G-3 rifle with empty magazine, three country-made Lathode guns, two single-barrel guns, three locally made Pompi shells, four Pompi guns, two locally made carbines with empty magazines, two magazine pouches, 55 rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition, eight Baofeng radio sets, and one dagger with cover.
The operations are part of sustained efforts to curb insurgency, illegal arms movement and narcotics trafficking in the region.
Further legal proceedings are in progress.