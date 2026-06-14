Numaligarh: Suspected Drug Trafficker Held with Narcotics Hidden in Soap Boxes

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: In a joint operation conducted on Friday evening by the Numaligarh police and Golaghat police on National Highway 39 near Babathan, Numaligarh, a suspected drug trafficker was arrested. According to police sources, the arrested youth has been identified as Mangal Tanti, a resident of Balijan in Bokakhat. Reports indicate that he was transporting suspected narcotics from Lurukihat in Morangi to Bokakhat on a scooter bearing registration number AS03R1779 when police stopped and searched the vehicle based on suspicion. During the search, police recovered suspected narcotic substances concealed inside four soap boxes hidden in the scooter.

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