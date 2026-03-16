One Militant Among Four Held in Multiple Security Operations Across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested four individuals, including one militant, during multiple operations carried out across Manipur on March 15, said Manipur Police.
According to Manipur Police, a self-styled private of the banned militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was arrested from the Sawombung Khunjao area under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.
The arrested militant was identified as Angom Sana Meitei, also known as Shaymchand (58), a resident of Torbung Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district who was currently staying in Hiyangthang.
“On 15.03.2026, security forces arrested a s/s Private of PREPAK from Sawombung Khunjao area under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district, one Angom Sana Meitei @ Shaymchand (58) of Torbung Sabal Leikai, Bishnupur district a/p Hiyangthang,” Manipur Police said in a post on X.
In a separate incident, security personnel apprehended Kishan Chauhan (29) from inside the building of UCO Bank in Moreh town. Police said he had broken into the bank premises and attempted to steal items including an air conditioner, a sound box and electric batteries.
Authorities also recovered a sound box and an AC unit that were reportedly stolen earlier.
In another operation at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, security forces arrested Hefajuddin Mayangmayum (42), a resident of Komlakhong Makha Leikai in Imphal West district.
During the operation, personnel recovered about 1.002 kg of contraband opium from his possession along with a mobile phone, Aadhaar card and ATM card.
Meanwhile, security forces also arrested Sagolshem Boicha Singh (42), also known as Tayai, from Laipham Khunou Mayai Leikai under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district. He is a resident of Sawombung Gate in Imphal East district.
During the operation, police recovered a .32 pistol, two magazines, ten rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from him.
Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises across vulnerable and fringe areas of the state to curb militant and criminal activities.
A total of 115 checkpoints were set up across several districts in both hill and valley areas as part of the security measures, though no additional detentions were reported during the checks.
Police added that such operations will continue as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the state.