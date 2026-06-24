Flash Floods Damages NEEPCO Colony In Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: Today, more than 15 residential quarters were damaged after heavy rainfall caused flash floods and widespread inundation in the Posa area near the NEEPCO project under the Yazali Circle in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district.

The flash flood occurred following intense overnight rainfall between June 23rd June and 24th June, affecting areas in and around the NEEPCO project site.

As per an update issued by the State Disaster Management Department, based on inputs from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the flooding was triggered after an under-construction retaining wall collapsed, allowing floodwaters to enter low-lying residential quarters associated with the NEEPCO project.

Disaster Management team said that more than 15 residential quarters sustained severe damage in the incident. One woman has been reported missing, while reports also suggest possible loss of life. However, police stated that these reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

Rescue and relief operations have been launched, with the SDRF deployed to the affected area. The NDRF has also been placed on alert and is en route to assist with emergency operations.

Rescue team said all available resources and vehicles within the Yazali jurisdiction have been mobilised for rescue efforts. Ex-servicemen from the area have also joined relief operations.

As a precautionary measure, NEEPCO has temporarily shut down its powerhouse and begun a controlled release of water from the dam.

The heavy rainfall also triggered landslides and blocked roads at three locations along the highway network. Several people were reportedly stranded on sections of the National Highway near Potin and Hoj. Rescue teams and road-clearing equipment have been deployed, with restoration work starting from 10 am.

The district administration has directed the National Highway contractor to undertake immediate road restoration and clearance operations.

Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, said restoration efforts were currently underway and advised commuters to avoid travelling on the route to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district until conditions improve and the road is declared safe.