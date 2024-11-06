Himachal Pradesh Congress Unit Dissolved Ahead of Bypolls

Shimla: One of the very few states under an Indian National Congress Chief Minister is Himachal Pradesh and the National Committee dissolved the entire state unit of Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Honourable Congress President has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, District Presidents and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect." This announcement was made in a statement issued on Wednesday. The cause of this sudden dissolution of the committee was however not mentioned.

The president of the Congress Himachal Pradesh Unit is Pratibha Singh, who is the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

It must be noted that a similar exercise was carried out in 2019 when the Congress had dissolved its state unit. But the party had retained the president, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who had been appointed earlier that year, unlike what has happened now.

With the bypolls across the country just a week away, it remains to see if the Indian National Congress party can make any noticeable impact with this sudden development in the state of Himachal Pradesh.