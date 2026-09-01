Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Fresh Relief, Youth Support and CM-FLIGHT Disbursements

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will soon disburse interim relief to people who were affected by the recent floods. In a statement, Sarma said financial assistance would be provided to the remaining flood-affected beneficiaries as part of the government’s relief measures. The announcement comes as several parts of the state continue to deal with the impact of the recent floods.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the revival of the ‘Jibon Prerana’ scheme, aimed at providing financial support to graduates for one year. Under the scheme, eligible graduates will receive Rs 2,500 per month, with Rs 118.6 crore set to be disbursed this year.

Additionally, financial assistance will be provided to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT). Under the initiative, eligible students will receive Rs 1 lakh in three equal instalments to support their language learning, along with Rs 50,000 after placement.

Sarma said the disbursements would be carried out shortly and urged beneficiaries to stay tuned for further updates.