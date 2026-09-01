Two Killed After Car Plunges into Pond in Jamugurihat

Guwahati: Today, at early morning , two people were killed after a Swift car carrying three passenger plunged into a deep pond along a four-lane national highway at Kusumtola in Jamugurihat .As per reports, the vehicle, bearing registration number ML-10-D-4928, was travelling from Majuli towards Guwahati when the driver reportedly lost control. The car veered off the highway before plunging into the pond.

While one of the three passengers managed to escape from the submerged vehicle, the other two were trapped inside and died. The deceased have been identified as the driver, Vicky Barman, and Babul Kalita. The survivor was identified as Nongpur Samik Shur from Meghalaya.

After the incident, police team from Jamuguri Police and the Fire and Emergency Services along with an ambulance reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The submerged vehicle was subsequently recovered from the pond, while the bodies of the two deceased were retrieved and taken to the police station for further procedures. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.