Renowned Folk Musician Jiten Saikia Seeks Financial Assistance for Treatment

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Jiten Saikia, a well-known name in Assam's folk culture and a renowned master drummer (Dhuliya Oja), is currently battling a serious liver disease and is critically ill. He is undergoing treatment at his residence in Chipahi Gaon, Bokakhat. However, due to severe financial hardship, his family is unable to afford the advanced medical care he urgently requires.

A devoted practitioner of Assam's folk music and culture, Jiten Saikia has made immense contributions to preserving and promoting the state's traditional art forms over the years. Besides being widely respected as a master drummer, he is also skilled in crafting and performing with various traditional musical instruments, including the Khol, Negera, Tokari, Dotara, and Pepa. His craftsmanship and performances have earned him admiration from countless audiences.

The magical rhythm of his drum has enlivened wedding ceremonies, cultural events, and numerous public functions across Assam. His contributions to the world of folk music and traditional instruments remain significant and memorable.

As his health condition has become critical, his family has appealed to kind-hearted individuals, social and cultural organisations, and the government to extend financial assistance for his treatment.

Those willing to help may contact the family at 8011122307.

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