Tripura, Mizoram to Hold High-Level Talks in Agartala to Resolve Long-Standing Border Dispute

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura and Mizoram will hold an official's-level meeting in Agartala in the first week of August to discuss the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute and explore measures to improve coordination along the shared border.

According to official sources, the Mizoram delegation will be led by the state's Home Secretary, while Tripura will be represented by its Revenue Secretary. District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and other senior officials from both states are expected to attend the meeting.

Tripura and Mizoram share a 109-km border, much of which is demarcated by the Longai River. The main dispute concerns a stretch of land in the Jampui Hills. Although the area has a predominantly Mizo population, it has remained within Tripura's geographical boundary since the princely era. Mizoram claims that a portion of the hills has been incorrectly shown as part of Tripura, and the issue has led to tensions on several occasions when the neighbouring state attempted to assert control over the disputed land.

The proposed meeting follows discussions between Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and his Mizoram counterpart on the sidelines of the North Eastern Council meeting in Shillong. Both leaders agreed to pursue an amicable and permanent resolution to the dispute.

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