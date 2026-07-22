Himanta Biswa Sarma Assesses Flood Situation in Charaideo, Calls Crisis 'Unprecedented'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas of Sonari in Charaideo district to assess the flood situation and review the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

While reviewing the flood situation, the Chief Minister met people staying in relief camps and interacted with families affected by the floods. He also held a meeting with district officials and reviewed the rescue operations being carried out in the worst-hit areas.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said the floods have created an "unprecedented" situation in the state. He said many people have taken shelter in relief camps, while several others are still stranded in floodwaters. He also said the death toll has increased and more bodies are being recovered.

The Chief Minister said multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army and the state administration, were working together to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

He also underlined the Centre's support for disaster management, stating that the funds used for flood relief and rescue operations are provided by the Union Government. He added that if additional financial assistance is required, the state government would approach the Centre for further support.

Furthermore, Sarma said the administration was closely monitoring the situation and assured that all necessary measures were being taken to assist affected residents as rescue and relief operations continue across the flood-hit regions.