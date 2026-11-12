Himanta Biswa Sarma Attends Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Wangala Festival in Meghalaya

Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the historic Wangala Festival as the Chief Guest at the Garo Heritage Village in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Participating in the second day of the festivities, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessed the vibrant cultural celebrations showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of the Garo community. He also attended the sacred Rugala rituals, during which prayers of thanksgiving were offered for a bountiful harvest.

Immersing himself in the local traditions, Sarma tasted 'Bitchi', the traditional Garo rice beer, and joined the celebrations by playing the 'Dama', the iconic Garo drum. He also witnessed the rhythmic beats of the traditional 'Hundred Drums' dance and other colourful cultural performances.

On the occasion, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings to the Garo community, describing Wangala as an important post-harvest thanksgiving festival.

He also highlighted the longstanding cultural connections and fraternal ties between Assam and Meghalaya, stating that the shared heritage continues to strengthen friendship and goodwill between the two neighbouring states.