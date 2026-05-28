Meghalaya gears up for grand golden jubilee of 100 Drums Wangala Festival

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday held an important meeting to discuss the State Government's support and preparedness for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the iconic 100 Drums Wangala Festival, one of the most significant cultural festivals of the A'chik community.

The meeting focused on ensuring that the 50th edition of the festival is organised on a grand scale, reflecting the rich cultural heritage, indigenous traditions, music, dance and identity of the Garo community, while also positioning the celebration as a major cultural and tourism event for the State.

Highlighting the importance of the festival in preserving and promoting Meghalaya's indigenous traditions, Sangma said, "We will work together with the Wangala Organising Committee to ensure very successful 50-year celebrations."

He further stated that the Government is committed to extending all necessary support to make the Golden Jubilee edition of the festival a landmark cultural event that would showcase the vibrant traditions of the A'chik community to a wider national and international audience.

The 100 Drums Wangala Festival, known for its rhythmic drum performances, traditional dances and thanksgiving rituals, remains one of Meghalaya's most celebrated indigenous festivals and draws participants and visitors from across the region every year.

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