Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls for Nationwide UCC

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing that Muslim women are among those most affected by the absence of a common legal framework, particularly in matters related to polygamy.

Speaking to media in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, Sarma said the UCC should be implemented across the country. He stated that the code had already been notified in Assam and stressed the need for uniform laws to address practices such as polygamy.

“The UCC has already been notified in Assam and should be implemented nationwide,” Sarma said, adding that Muslim women suffer the most in its absence.

The Assam Chief Minister was visiting Teliyajot village in Basti district to offer condolences to the family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Harish Dwivedi, whose mother recently passed away.

Meanwhile, responding to questions about opposition parties targeting the BJP amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for a change of government, Sarma said political power should be determined through democratic elections.

“Power comes through votes, not through strong-arm tactics,” he said, emphasising that electoral processes, rather than coercion, should determine who governs.