R.G. Baruah College Hosts 1st P.G. Baruah Memorial Inter-College Debate on Uniform Civil Code

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: R.G. Baruah College on Saturday organised the 1st P.G. Baruah Memorial Inter-College/University Debate Competition, bringing together students from colleges and universities across Assam.

The debate, held in memory of eminent journalist and media personality Prafulla Govinda Baruah, focused on the topic, “In a pluralistic society like India, the Uniform Civil Code is an essential step toward achieving true Constitutional Morality and Gender Justice.” The competition was conducted in English and Assamese.

Institutions including Gauhati University, Tezpur University, Cotton University, J.B. Law College, B. Borooah College and several other colleges participated in the event.

Anuprerona Mahanta and Antariksha Talukdar of Gauhati University won the Best Team Award, while Rahul Rohan Paul and Sudipta Saikia of Tezpur University secured the second-best team award. Anuprerona Mahanta was adjudged Best Debater, with Agastya Kashyap of J.B. Law College securing the second-best debater award. Tanjil Wazed of Cotton University and Dipankar Saikia of Bahona College jointly won the third-best debater award.

The programme was chaired by college principal Dr Pranjit Kumar Nath. Dr Diganta Biswa Sarma, Professor of Practice at Dibrugarh University and IIT (G), served as the Speaker of the House. Academicians Dr Bidula Sarma and Dr Jintu Gohain judged the competition.

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