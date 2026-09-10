Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls for Stronger Startup-Industry Collaboration at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended an event organised by the All IIT Placement Committee at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, where he addressed students and representatives on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Sarma highlighted the importance of creating meaningful career opportunities for young people and said that without proper placement, innovative minds could end up merely seeking jobs.

He said Assam was opening up new employment sectors while strengthening opportunities in established areas such as healthcare, medicine and the startup ecosystem.

The Chief Minister encouraged young people to explore entrepreneurship, establish businesses and invest in startups rather than limiting themselves to conventional employment opportunities.

Sarma also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between startups, academic institutions and industry. He said such partnerships could help transform innovative ideas and research into practical solutions that benefit Assam as well as the wider world.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening dialogue among IIT placement committees and exploring ways to expand employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young graduates.