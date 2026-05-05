Himanta Biswa Sarma Celebrates ‘Historic Mandate’ as Gaurav Gogoi Concedes Defeat in Assam Election

The Assam Assembly election has given a clear and strong result, with the BJP-led NDA returning to power for a third time in a row. The BJP alone won 82 seats, and together with its allies, the NDA secured 102 out of 126 seats in the Assembly. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress managed to win only 19 seats, showing that the party is still struggling to regain its earlier strength in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at the centre of this big victory. He called the result a “historic mandate” and said it shows that people trust the government’s work. While celebrating the win, Sarma said that the people of Assam have once again supported the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “The people of Assam have given their blessings once again. This mandate is for development, good governance, and for protecting the identity of the state.” He also explained that the government’s work in improving roads, infrastructure, and public services, along with efforts to improve people’s lives, helped build this strong support. According to him, people from different regions and communities have shown confidence in the government’s direction.

On the other side, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi accepted the defeat in a calm and responsible way. He said that he takes responsibility for the loss of the opposition alliance and also accepted his own defeat from the Jorhat constituency.

“We humbly accept the mandate delivered by the people of Assam,” Gogoi said. He added that the Congress will continue to work as a responsible opposition party. He said the party will raise public issues and keep questioning the government in the Assembly, as part of its duty.

This result is a big setback for the Congress and its allies, who were hoping to return to power. Assam was once a stronghold of the Congress for many years, but in recent times, the BJP has become much stronger in the state. This election result shows that the BJP’s position has become even more solid.

As Assam begins another five-year term under the BJP-led NDA government, the main focus will now be on how the government delivers on its promises. For the opposition, this is a time to rebuild, reorganize, and prepare for future challenges in a changing political situation.