Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Jinti Moni Kalita on India Senior Women’s Team Selection

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma today, congratulated cricketer Jinti Moni Kalita on representing India in the Senior Women’s Cricket Team, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the state.

In a congratulatory message shared on social media, Sarma noted that Kalita had become only the second woman from Assam to represent India at the senior women’s level.

“Congratulations to Jinti Moni Kalita as she dons the Indian jersey today, becoming only the second woman from Assam to represent India in the Senior Women’s Cricket Team. It’s wonderful to see Assam’s sporting talent finding its place on the national stage. Great going, Jinti! The whole of Assam is cheering for you,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Born on 25th December , 2003, in Mangaldoi, Kalita is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. She represents Assam in domestic cricket and plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League .

Jinti Kalita was acquired by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh at the inaugural WPL auction in February 2023. Her selection to the senior Indian women’s team marks a significant milestone in her career and highlights Assam’s growing presence in women’s cricket.