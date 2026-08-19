Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends Kaziranga Hotel Projects, Accuses Opposition of Double Standards

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stepped up his criticism of the opposition over protests against proposed hotel projects near Kaziranga National Park, accusing political parties of taking contradictory positions on tourism and development.

Sarma said those opposing the proposed five-star hotels should first understand the rules governing Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs). He argued that the ESZ framework does not mean that every form of construction or economic activity is prohibited.

The Chief Minister said that activities considered highly harmful to the environment, including mining, chemical industries, and other heavily polluting industries, face restrictions within such zones. Other activities, he said, can be undertaken subject to the applicable regulations.

Defending the need for tourism infrastructure, Sarma described Kaziranga as one of Assam’s major tourist destinations. He pointed to other wildlife destinations, including Jim Corbett and Gir, where hotels and tourism facilities exist around protected areas.

Sarma also alleged that some of the people campaigning against hotel projects in Kaziranga themselves use hotels when they visit the area, calling the opposition to the projects an example of “double-standard politics.”

The Chief Minister accused the opposition of turning the issue into a political controversy without adequately examining the legal and environmental provisions governing development in ESZ areas.

Taking aim at the Congress, Sarma also referred to the history of poaching and encroachment in Kaziranga and claimed that his government had taken stronger measures to protect wildlife.

He highlighted steps taken to curb rhino poaching and said an animal corridor had been developed to improve connectivity between Kaziranga and the Nagaon side.

Sarma further claimed that the ongoing opposition campaign could work in favour of the ruling government, arguing that people living around Kaziranga were aware of the government’s position.

Referring to recent protests in Kohora, he said the response on the ground did not indicate widespread opposition to his government. He claimed that effigies of opposition leaders, rather than his own, were being burnt during the demonstrations.

Sarma maintained that the debate over development around Kaziranga should be guided by environmental regulations, tourism needs and the interests of local communities rather than political allegations.