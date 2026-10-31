Hotel Bilas Inn: Ghanakanta Gogoi’s wife Junmoni Surrenders Before Dhemaji Police

Guwahati: The wife of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in Hotel Bilas Inn that claimed five lives and injuring one, has surrendered before the Dhemaji Police, bringing an end to the search for her after the incident.

Junmoni Gogoi surrendered at Dhemaji Sadar Police Station today morning. She had been missing since the night of the shooting, Assam police launches a search for her, the couple’s children and the cab driver who allegedly transported them after the incident. She declined to comment while surrendering.

However, a day earlier, she had spoken to a media house , claiming that her husband had opened fire in self-defence. She reportedly said Ghanakanta had called her immediately after the incident, instructed her to go into hiding with their child and told her that he would surrender before the police.

Meanwhile, Ghanakanta Gogoi is being questioned daily by a Special Investigation Team at Latasil Police Station. He is currently in seven-day police custody after surrendering before Basistha Police on the night of 26th October . During interrogation, he reportedly maintained that he had fired in self-defence.

The shooting took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Ulubari area, leaving five people dead, injuring one. The victims were identified as hotel co-owners Helena Bharali and her elder brother Bhudev Bharali, Helena’s son Devarshi, daughter-in-law Rinika Hijam Bharali and caretaker Narayan Das.

As per investigation Ghanakanta Gogoi had taken the hotel on a five-year lease in September 2025. Police suspect that a financial dispute between him and the owners may have triggered the attack.Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Magistrate court has issued specific directions to police regarding Gogoi’s safety and treatment in custody.