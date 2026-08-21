Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Senior Citizens Day Greetings

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt greetings to senior citizens on Senior Citizens Day, acknowledging their wisdom, sacrifices and contributions to society.

In a post on social media platform twitter, Sarma said the wisdom and sacrifices of the elderly had played an important role in shaping society. He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that senior citizens live with dignity, care and adequate support.

The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening support for elderly citizens across Assam. Among them is a provision allowing government employees special leave to take care of their ageing parents.

Sarma said the government would continue to introduce and strengthen measures aimed at improving the well-being of senior citizens and ensuring that their needs receive due attention.

He emphasised the importance of recognising the contributions of older people and providing them with a secure and dignified life. The Chief Minister’s message came as Senior Citizens Day was observed across the state, providing an opportunity to acknowledge the role of elderly people in families and communities.

The state government stated its commitment to strengthening welfare measures and creating a supportive environment for senior citizens across Assam.