Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Kokrajhar–Gelephu Rail Link as Boost to India-Bhutan Connectivity

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the strategic importance of the proposed Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway project, describing it as a transformative initiative that will strengthen India-Bhutan ties while boosting trade, tourism and regional development.

In a post on twitter , the Chief Minister said the project reflects Assam's growing role in advancing India's Act East Policy through enhanced cross-border connectivity. Accompanying the post was a graphic carrying the message, "Laying Tracks for a Better Future", emphasising the project's significance in taking the Bharat-Bhutan friendship to a new level.

As per the Chief Minister, the proposed 69.05-kilometre railway line will connect Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, a flagship urban development project of the neighbouring Himalayan nation. The railway link is estimated to be developed at a cost of Rs 3,456.36 crore.

Sarma said the rail corridor would serve as a major catalyst for economic growth by facilitating smoother movement of goods and people, while creating new opportunities for cross-border trade and tourism. He added that the project would further strengthen Assam's position as a gateway to neighbouring countries and reinforce its strategic importance under India's Act East Policy.

The Chief Minister also noted that the railway project marks another milestone in the longstanding partnership between India and Bhutan. He expressed confidence that the enhanced connectivity would deepen bilateral cooperation, improve regional integration and contribute to sustainable development and shared prosperity for both countries.