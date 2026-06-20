Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Hostels and Office of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters and hostel of the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union at VIP Road in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone for the organisation.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the Chief Minister highlighting the legacy of Birangana Sati Sadhani, describing her as a timeless symbol of courage, patience and valour. He paid tribute to the last queen of the Chutia kingdom, honouring the supreme sacrifice in defence of the dignity and identity of the community.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said: “Birangana Sati Sadhani is an immortal symbol of courage, patience and bravery. I offer my respectful homage to the statue of Sati Sadhani, the illustrious queen of the Chutia kingdom, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the honour and existence of her people.”

Ahead of the inauguration, Minister Atul Bora visited the site on the evening of 19th June’s evening to review preparations for the programme. He also held discussions with office-bearers of the students’ union regarding the arrangements for the event.

The new facility is expected to strengthen the organisational base of the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union and serve as a centre for student activities and community initiatives in the region.