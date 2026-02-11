Statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani installed under CM’s relief fund scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani was unveiled by Dr Ranoj Pegu, State Education Minister and Guardian Minister of Sivasagar, on Monday at Bogidol Haluwa Bhakat gaon, Sivasagar. The beautiful statue was built with the Chief Minister’s one-time relief fund 2023-24 for ethnic communities. The minister also inaugurated the arch constructed under the scheme in the presence of a large number of Chutia Development Council (SDC) members, community leaders, and villagers. Kula Kamal Barua, Chairman, SDC, in the presence of Jyoti Prasad Chutia, Vice-Chairman, SDC, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the generous aid, and for his concern for development of the village.

