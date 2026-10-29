Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition–MENU 2026 Flagged Off in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The prestigious Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition – MENU 2026, being conducted under the aegis of NCC Directorate North Eastern Region (NER), Shillong, was flagged off from Biswanath Ghat, Biswanath Chariali, on Wednesday morning. The expedition, organised as part of the Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU–26) initiative, celebrates the valour, courage, and leadership of the legendary Ahom General Bir Lachit Borphukan and aims to promote adventure, teamwork, discipline, and nation-building among the youth of the North Eastern Region.

A total of 100 Senior Division (SD) and Senior Wing (SW) Naval NCC cadets from 48 and 49 Assam Naval Units NCC are participating in this remarkable riverine adventure. The cadets will cover 248 kilometres over 10 days, traversing through 6 districts of Assam, including Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Darrang, Morigaon, and Kamrup Metropolitan, before concluding their voyage at Pandu Port, Guwahati, on November 6, 2026. The team will cover an average distance of 20–25 kilometres per day, with the first halt scheduled at Silghat, Nagaon, after covering approximately 30 kilometres on the opening day.

The expedition has been led by Lt Cdr Tileswar Nath, Officer Commanding, 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, as the Expedition Commander, assisted by Lt Cdr Mohd Farhan, Officer Commanding, 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC, who also serves as the Safety Officer. The expedition fleet comprises six 27-ft DK Whaler boats, supported by two Inland Water Transport (IWT) vessels from the Government of Assam, four safety boats from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and one rescue boat from the participating Naval NCC Units. These support vessels will provide essential operational assistance, safety cover, and communication support throughout the expedition.

The team will also undertake various social service and community development initiatives along its route, including Swachhata Abhiyaan, awareness campaigns, and anti-drug awareness drives.

The Flag-Off Ceremony, held at Biswanath Ghat, was graced by Brig Mayank Vaid, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur, as the chief guest, who formally flagged off the expedition.

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