Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today held a meeting with his Bihar counterpart, Samrat Choudhary, in Patna, highlighting the longstanding cultural ties and growing relationship between the two states.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Sarma described it as a heartfelt interaction and highlighted the centuries-old cultural connections between Assam and Bihar.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Bihari community to Assam’s economy and social life. Sarma said that both states were advancing on their developmental journeys under the ‘double-engine’ government and expressed hope for greater prosperity in the years ahead.

He also invoked Maa Kamakhya, praying that Assam and Bihar would reach new heights of progress and prosperity in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also shared an update on social media, welcoming Sarma upon his arrival in Patna.

In his post, Choudhary said that a warm welcome and felicitation had been extended to the Assam Chief Minister at the Public Servants’ Residence.

The meeting highlights the continued engagement between the two state governments and their emphasis on strengthening cultural, social and developmental cooperation