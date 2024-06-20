Meghalaya: Truckers' Associations Blame Overloaded Trucks for Damage on National Highway-6

SHILLONG: Two prominent truckers' organizations have attributed severe damage on National Highway-6 crucial roadway connecting Guwahati in Assam to Meghalaya and extending further into Silchar (south Assam), Mizoram and Tripura to overloaded trucks.

Yesterday leaders of the East Khasi Hills Truck Owners and Transporters Association and East Jaintia Hills Limestone Suppliers Association met with Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills. They demanded immediate action. The action would be against the overloaded trucks causing extensive damage to NH-6.

The truckers’ representatives highlighted the significant impact of these overloaded vehicles. This impact is particularly alarming along Narpuh circle. They pointed out that the excessive weight carried by these trucks has led to the deterioration of road pavement. This has resulted in numerous potholes and bumps. This damage has made the highway increasingly hazardous for all commuters.

The associations specifically mentioned the Narpuh-Sonapur bridge stretch as a critical area where road has been severely compromised. They emphasized that the condition of this vital roadway not only poses danger to drivers. It also affects the transportation of goods. Overall connectivity between regions suffers as well.

Citing the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and the Prevention of Damages to Public Properties Act 1984 the truckers’ bodies called for stringent enforcement of these laws against overloaded trucks. They urged the Deputy Commissioner to initiate strict measures. This would help curb this issue. Violators must be held accountable.

Furthermore, the associations pressed for immediate repair work on the damaged sections of NH-6. They stressed that without timely intervention the condition of the highway would continue to worsen. Increased repair costs and prolonged inconvenience for all road users would follow.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the truckers' associations that their concerns would be addressed. Plans for stringent monitoring of truck loads and prompt repair of the damaged sections of NH-6 are expected soon.