Garo Hills Autonomous District Council polls to have separate ST Electoral Roll

SHILLONG: Elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) will be conducted using a separate electoral roll for Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters, with non-tribal voters excluded from the council's electoral list, following Governor C.H. Vijayashankar's approval of amendments to the election rules, officials said on Wednesday. The Governor gave his assent to the amendment and the Meghalaya government is now expected to notify the GHADC (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026 in the state Gazette.

The notification will give effect to changes in the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951, which govern the functioning and electoral processes of autonomous district councils.

Under the amended provisions, Rule 8 makes Scheduled Tribe status a mandatory qualification for candidates contesting GHADC elections. Rule 128 lays down ST eligibility for voters, while Rule 129 provides for a separate electoral roll for GHADC elections. The new arrangement will end the existing practice of using the Assembly electoral roll for elections to the autonomous council. (IANS)

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