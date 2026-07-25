Himanta Biswa Sarma Praises Dharmendra Pradhan's Education Reforms, Thanks Him for Support to Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed heartfelt gratitude to former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following his resignation, praising his contribution to education reforms and his unwavering support for Assam.

In a post on X, Sarma said it was "difficult to put into words" his gratitude for Pradhan, describing his tenure as Union Education Minister as one marked by tireless efforts to restore the "civilisational spirit of Bharat" and decolonise India's education system.

He lauded Pradhan's commitment to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), saying his determination to carry forward the reforms despite political challenges would be remembered as one of his most significant contributions to nation-building.

On a personal note, Sarma said he had always been touched by Pradhan's genuine affection for Assam and noted that the former minister consistently extended support whenever the state needed it.

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, Sarma said the milestone was made possible because of Pradhan's vision and commitment to expanding quality higher education across the country. He added that the people of Assam would always remain grateful for his contribution.

"As he demits office, I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his dedication, his humility and his selfless service to Bharat Mata," Sarma wrote, wishing Pradhan good health, happiness and strength for the years ahead.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Pradhan would continue serving the nation with the same sincerity and commitment in whatever role he takes up next, adding, "Thank you, Pradhan ji. Assam will always remember your affection and your contribution."