Himanta Biswa Sarma Reacts to Nimisha Thakuria Death, Vows Action Against Guilty

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has reacted for the first time to the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay in Dharapur area, assuring that all aspects of the case will be investigated and those found guilty will face action.

Expressing grief over the 21-year-old’s death, Sarma said Nimisha was from his constituency. He said investigators would examine her statements and social media posts, visit her residence and speak to her family as part of the probe.

“I am also saddened by the girl’s death. She is from my constituency. The investigation will proceed by examining all the statements she made on Facebook and elsewhere, visiting her home, making phone calls and speaking to her parents. I will also keep myself informed about the developments,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of personal safety, family values and traditional customs while referring to the circumstances surrounding the incident. He said the investigation would continue and “the guilty will be punished”.

Nimisha was found unconscious at Rudra’s Kitchen homestay in the Dharapur-Garal area early on Saturday. She was taken to a local health facility and later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man, identified as Ashiq Ali, who was staying with Nimisha at the homestay. His claim that she died by suicide has not been independently established, and investigators are examining all possible angles.

Today, Azara Police have also arrested homestay worker Mintu Ali in connection with the case. He allegedly supplied alcohol to Nimisha and Ashiq on the night of the incident.

Further details are awaited.