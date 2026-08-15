Morigaon: Tailor Detained in Over Alleged Facebook Death Threat to Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: A tailor was detained in Morigaon district after a Facebook account bearing his name allegedly issued a death threat to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Facebook Live session, police said.

The man, identified as Abdul Mutaleb, was detained by Bhuragaon Police after the alleged threat was posted while the Chief Minister was interacting with people online. However, Mutaleb has denied making the threatening post and claimed that someone had created a fake Facebook account using his photograph to implicate him.

“This is completely fake. I request the police to investigate the matter. Someone has used my photograph and created a fake Facebook account to make me the accused,” Mutaleb said, adding that he was a tailor.

Police are questioning him to determine whether he operated the account from which the alleged threat was issued and to establish the circumstances surrounding the post.

Cyber Cell and police team are also examining the account’s authenticity, activity and digital trail to determine whether Mutaleb was behind the post or whether his identity was misused.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.