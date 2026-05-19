Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Price Control Measures, Infrastructure Growth in Key Meeting

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held an extensive review meeting with senior officials from various departments, focusing on the state’s essential commodities market and ongoing infrastructure development projects.

During the meeting, Sarma emphasised the importance of keeping essential commodities affordable and accessible to the public. He directed officials from the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department to keep a close watch on market prices, warning against any attempts at hoarding or black marketing. The Chief Minister made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of such practices.

In addition, Sarma addressed the need for a steady supply of LPG cylinders and petroleum products throughout Assam. He instructed officials to maintain constant coordination with oil and gas companies, ensuring that residents do not face shortages or disruptions. He also cautioned against panic buying, reiterating that the government would act firmly against those creating artificial scarcity.

Shifting focus to infrastructure, the Chief Minister met with representatives from the Public Works Department to assess the progress of several signature projects underway across the state. He urged officials to expedite work while upholding the highest quality standards, noting that timely completion was essential for Assam’s development.

Sarma highlighted the transformative impact that new stadia, convention centres, and other major infrastructure initiatives would have on Assam’s future. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding and modernising the state’s infrastructure, aiming to boost growth and improve the quality of life for its citizens.