Himanta Biswa Sarma states Assam Ranks First in BNS Implementation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today, claimed that the state had secured the top position in implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing the National Crime and Criminal Intelligence System (NCLI) dashboard of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a post on twitter , Sarma said Assam’s policing approach focused on stronger enforcement, swift action against crime and ensuring the safety of citizens. “When it comes to fighting crime, Assam means business. Our policing is focused on stronger enforcement, swift action and protecting every citizen,” the chief minister wrote.

He added that Assam had ranked first in BNS implementation, according to the ministry’s dashboard.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into force on 1st July , 2024, replacing the Indian Penal Code as part of a major overhaul of India’s criminal justice system. The legislation is one of three new criminal laws introduced to reform the country’s legal framework.

Sarma’s statement highlighted the state government’s emphasis on law enforcement and the implementation of the revised criminal justice framework.