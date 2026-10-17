NIA Files Chargesheet Against Three in 2024 Assam IED Conspiracy Case

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, filed a chargesheet before a special court in Guwahati against three accused in connection with an alleged conspiracy to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across Assam ahead of Independence Day in August 2024.

The accused named in the latest chargesheet are Sumu Gogoi, Bhargab Gogoi and Jahnu Baruah. ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and Aiseng Asom have also been named as absconding accused in the case.

The case relates to the recovery of 11 IEDs from different locations across Assam in August 2024. According to the NIA, the devices were planted as part of a wider conspiracy linked to a call by Paresh Baruah to boycott Independence Day celebrations.

The agency alleged that the plot aimed to cause casualties, damage property and threaten India’s unity, integrity and sovereignty. The Assam Police initially registered the case at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati before the NIA took over the investigation in September 2024.

The NIA had previously filed chargesheets in the case, including a supplementary chargesheet against Sumu Gogoi and Bhargab Gogoi in January 2026. The agency alleges that the duo provided funds to Jahnu Baruah, who reportedly confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs recovered.

The accused face charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.