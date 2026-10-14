Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Swipe at Congress Over Demand for CEC’s Resignation

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at the Congress over its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

In a post on twitter , Sarma wrote, “Good thing the bowler wasn't from Congress. He'd have walked off claiming the ball was tampered with, the pitch was fixed and demanded the umpire's resignation!”

The remark appeared to mock the Congress’s protests against the Election Commission and its demand for Kumar’s resignation over the electoral roll revision exercise.

Himanta Biswa Sarma made the post on 13th October while visiting Dibrugarh district, where he inaugurated a multi-sport complex in Naharkatia, developed at an initial cost of around Rs 22 crore.

Spread across approximately 34 bighas, the facility features an international-standard cricket ground, a swimming pool, a football ground, an athletics field with specialised facilities, a hockey ground and a gymnasium, among other amenities.

The complex aims to provide athletes from Naharkatia and neighbouring areas with access to modern sports infrastructure and opportunities to prepare for state- and national-level competitions.

After the inauguration of the cricket ground, Sarma formally opened the swimming pool and football ground. He also watched a football match between the Naharkatia Sports Association and the Duliajan Sports Association.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reviewed the upcoming Assam Assembly premises in Dibrugarh and visited Khanikar Stadium, highlighting the district’s growing importance as Assam’s second capital and its expanding sports infrastructure.

Assam Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary, Labour Minister Rameswar Teli, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi attended the inauguration.