EDP training programme for Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 2.0 beneficiaries

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KOKRAJHAR: A month-long Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 2.0 was inaugurated by Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College (BBEC), Kokrajhar.

Assistant Commissioner Subham Sinha also inaugurated the programme at the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Kokrajhar. The Entrepreneurship Development Programme is being implemented by the District Administration, Kokrajhar, in collaboration with the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), with BBEC serving as the Training Partner. Through its Sproutup Incubation Council (SIC), BBEC will work in collaboration with SeSTA, SELCO Foundation and other partner organisations to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the BTC, building on its successful implementation of CMAAA 1.0. A total of 3,196 beneficiaries from the Veterinary, Fisheries, Agriculture and Horticulture, Services and other sectors will undergo training in multiple batches during the month-long programme.

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