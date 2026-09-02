Himanta Biswa Sarma to Donate Blood on 19th September in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will donate blood on 19th September as a tribute to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The initiative will be part of a blood donation drive being organised jointly by the Assam Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to honour the legendary singer on Zubeen Garg.

The programme is aimed at commemorating Garg through a public service initiative centred on voluntary blood donation. The drive is expected to encourage public to come forward and donate blood in memory of the singer, whose contribution to Assamese music and culture has earned him a special place among the people of the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s participation is expected to highlight the importance of blood donation and encourage greater public involvement in the initiative. The programme will also serve as a tribute to Garg’s enduring legacy and his connection with the people of Assam.