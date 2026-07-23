Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Numaligarh Flood Relief Camp, Assures Full Support to Affected Families

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a flood relief camp in Numaligarh and interacted with families affected by the ongoing floods, assuring them of the state government's continued support during the crisis.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the relief arrangements and met displaced residents to understand their concerns. He said the government would ensure that timely relief, essential supplies and necessary assistance reach every affected household.

Sarma praised the resilience of the people, saying they have shown remarkable strength despite the hardships caused by the floods. He also appreciated the cooperation among camp inmates and government officials in managing the relief camp.

The Chief Minister assured the affected families that the government would extend all possible support to help them recover from the disaster and rebuild their lives.

The visit comes as the state government continues rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected districts across Assam.