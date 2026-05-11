Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Mega NDA 3.0 Push Targets Employment, Welfare and Indigenous Rights

Ahead of taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on May 12, Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the state under the vision of “NDA 3.0”, focusing on youth empowerment, tea garden welfare, economic growth and protection of indigenous land rights.

One of the key announcements under the NDA 3.0 vision is a major entrepreneurship support initiative for the youth of Assam. The Chief Minister stated that the government plans to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to 10 lakh youths to encourage entrepreneurship, generate employment opportunities and strengthen local economic growth. He said the initiative is aimed at empowering dreamers and young job creators across the state.

Highlighting the welfare of tea garden workers, Sarma said the NDA government has worked continuously over the last decade for the holistic development of Assam’s “Cha Shramiks”, whom he described as the backbone of the state’s 200-year-old tea legacy. Under the NDA 3.0 roadmap, the government has promised a phased increase in daily wages of tea workers to Rs 500.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government’s strong stance on land protection and eviction of encroachers. Referring to previous eviction drives, Sarma said the government has already freed nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachment and now aims to reclaim 5 lakh more bighas for the people of Assam.

Sarma asserted that the NDA 3.0 vision would focus on building a self-reliant Assam while safeguarding the interests, identity and livelihoods of the indigenous people of the state.