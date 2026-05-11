Governor Invites Himanta Biswa Sarma to Form Government as NDA Secures Second Term in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The newly elected BJP MLAs unanimously elected Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) in the presence of BJP’s central observer, Union Minister JP Nadda, and co-observer, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, today. The NDA allies of the BJP – the AGP and the BPF – also followed suit and elected Dr Sarma as the NDA leader. This move paved the way for Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to be the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term.

The new BJP MLAs met at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan at Basistha, Guwahati, this morning to elect their legislature party leader. The meeting had eight proposals in support of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. JP Nadda said that there were eight proposals from as many MLAs—Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika, and Chakradhar Gogoi—to support Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the leader of the BJPLP. Each of the eight proposals had the support of two MLAs. The AGP Legislature Party (AGPLP) and the BPF Legislature Party (BPFLP) also supported Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the NDA leader of the state. JP Nadda then announced the name of Dr Sarma as the leader of the BJPLP and the NDA in Assam amid the applause from all. All – the BJP, AGP and BPF MLAs – congratulated and garlanded him. JP Nadda, Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Dilip Saikia also congratulated him.

Leaders of the NDA, along with Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan soon after the election of the NDA leader. They discussed matters relating to the formation of the new government in the state.

During the meeting, Dr Sarma submitted to the Governor the list of elected MLAs supporting the NDA and formally staked claim to form the next government in Assam. The NDA secured the support of 102 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, including 82 MLAs from the BJP and 10 each from the AGP and the BPF.

The governor invited Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the new government in Assam. The Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister and to the members of the Council of Ministers on May 12, 2026.

Dr Sarma was accompanied to the Lok Bhavan by JP Nadda, Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, AGPLP leader Atul Bora, BPFLP leader Rihon Daimary, and other senior leaders. After that, Nadda, Saini and Dr Sarma visited Maa Kamakhya Temple for blessings.

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