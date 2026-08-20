Himanta Sarma Meets PM Modi, Discusses Assam Floods and 100-Day Government Agenda

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought his guidance on the state’s flood recovery efforts and the government’s development agenda.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Sarma said Modi had remained in constant touch with the state government during the Assam flood situation, closely monitoring developments and extending assistance.

The Chief Minister said he briefed the Prime Minister on the roadmap for the next phase of the Assam flood response, with a focus on rebuilding flood-affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring comprehensive recovery.

According to Sarma, Modi reaffirmed the Centre’s continued support to Assam in taking the recovery efforts forward.

Sarma also apprised the Prime Minister of key initiatives undertaken by the Assam government during its first 100 days in office to fulfil the mandate received from the people of the state.

Expressing gratitude to Modi, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s continued guidance and support would help advance the shared vision of building a “Viksit Assam”.

The meeting comes as Assam continues to focus on rehabilitation and reconstruction following the recent floods, with the state government working on measures to restore infrastructure, livelihoods and normalcy in affected areas.