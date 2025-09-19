Assistive devices distributed to senior citizens and Divyangjan in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A ceremonial distribution programme of assistive devices for senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) was held in Sonitpur district on Thursday under the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. The distribution was facilitated through the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

The event was graced by MP of Sonitpur HPC Ranjit Dutta, MLA of Tezpur LAC Prithiraj Rava, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, Chairperson of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Manisha Upadhyay, ALIMCO General Manager Ajay Chowdhury, Senior Manager Mukesh Mishra, District Social Welfare Officer Rubi Kalita, along with other dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, they expressed hope that the initiative would bring dignity, confidence, and security to the lives of senior citizens and Divyangjan in the district.

In Sonitpur, 917 beneficiaries under ADIP and 2,269 under RVY have been identified across eight ICDS projects. At Thursday’s distribution, 75 Divyangjan (PwDs) and 132 senior citizens from Rangapara and Balipara ICDS projects received their aids and appliances. Beneficiaries from the remaining six ICDS projects will be covered in subsequent phases.

