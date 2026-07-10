Unidentified Man Found Dead on Foot Overbridge at Jagiroad Railway Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The police said that an unidentified man, aged about 50 years, was found dead on the foot over bridge at Jagiroad Railway Station on Thursday morning. According to reports, the man was 5 feet 4 inches tall, had grey hair, and was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. The body has been sent to Morigaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem and will be kept there for 72 hours for further identification.

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