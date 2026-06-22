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Historic Triumph: Mohamed Salah Inspires Egypt’s First-Ever World Cup Victory

Salah’s second-half masterclass ends Egypt’s World Cup drought and puts Pharaohs on brink of knockout qualification
Mohamed Salah
Egyptian Footballer Mohamed Salah
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New Delhi: Mohamed Salah’s long-awaited World Cup moment has finally arrived, steering Egypt to a historic 3-1 victory over New Zealand. The triumph marks the Pharaohs’ first-ever win at a World Cup tournament at their ninth attempt, putting them on the verge of qualifying for the last 32.

The 34-year-old talisman overcame a quiet opening half and a sluggish start to the competition following an ineffectual draw against Belgium. After New Zealand stunned the African giants with an early opener, Egypt rallied back in the second half. Salah took centre stage in the 67th minute, netting a crucial goal to put his side ahead before turning provider, delivering a precise corner for Trezeguet to head home and seal the win.

Following a disappointing 2018 campaign and missing out on Qatar four years later, Egypt’s greatest player has finally delivered on the grandest stage. Reflecting on the monumental result, Salah stated: "It's a great achievement for all the players. It's a great win. It's a great vibe. The next game is very important."

Egypt now require just a single point from their final group match against Iran to guarantee progress to the knockout rounds.

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Egypt
Mohamed Salah
World Cup victory
Historic Triumph
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