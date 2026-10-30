Hotel Bilas Inn: Reason Behind ‘PRESS’ Display on Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Vehicle Emerges

Guwahati: Fresh details have emerged about why Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the 26TH October shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, had the word ‘PRESS’ displayed on his vehicle.

As per information that has surfaced during the interrogation, Gogoi had earlier launched a news portal named ‘GK News’. He reportedly recruited employees to work for the portal but allegedly failed to pay them their salaries.

The portal was subsequently shut down, with Gogoi reportedly abandoning the venture midway. There after he began displaying the word ‘PRESS’ on his vehicle after launching the news portal.

The ‘PRESS’ lettering was also found on a Tata Harrier, belonging to him at his rented accommodation in Saukuchi, Guwahati. Gogoi is the prime accused in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn on 26th October , in which five people were killed and one person was injured.

The reported details about the news portal and the alleged non-payment of employees have added another dimension to the investigation into Gogoi’s background.