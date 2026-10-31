Hotel Bilas Inn: Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife Claims He Carried Pistol for Self-Defence

Guwahati: Junmoni Gogoi, the second wife of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service, Guwahati that claimed five lives, injuring one has defended her husband, claiming that he carried a pistol for self-defence and was not an aggressive person.

Speaking about Ghanakanta, Junmoni said that he had no enemies and was not known for violent or aggressive behaviour. She also claimed that he had purchased the pistol around two to three years ago for his personal safety. Junmoni confirms that she is his second wife, moreover she also states his first wife is also from Assam and not from Nagaland.

Denying allegations of substance abuse, she maintained that Ghanakanta did not consume intoxicating substances. She further claimed that he had been framed in an earlier incident in Jorhat. Meanwhile, a team of SIT has headed to Dhemaji to bring Junmoni Gogoi to Guwahati for questioning in connection with the 26th October shooting.

The SIT is expected to bring her to Guwahati and question her to gather further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish the sequence of events before and after the killings.

Her statements come as investigators continue to examine the circumstances that led to the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, which left five people dead.