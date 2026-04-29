No Responsibility for Security, Says Siddharth Sharma’s Lawyer in Zubeen Garg Case

The legal proceedings in the death case of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg continued on Tuesday, April 28, at a fast-track court in Guwahati, where arguments surrounding the bail plea of one of the prime accused, Siddharth Sharma, were heard in detail.

Appearing for Sharma, who previously served as the singer’s manager, the defence counsel argued that his client’s role was strictly limited to handling the artiste’s professional commitments. According to the lawyer, Sharma was responsible for organising shows, coordinating events, and managing Garg’s public engagements, but had no authority or responsibility when it came to the singer’s personal safety or security arrangements.

The defence emphasised that holding Sharma accountable for the tragic incident where the singer allegedly drowned during a private gathering in Singapore would be unjust, as matters related to security fell outside the scope of his assigned duties.

However, the public prosecution strongly opposed this line of argument. Prosecutors criticised the defence’s attempt to distance Sharma from any responsibility, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding the case warranted a deeper examination of his role and actions.

The hearing took place before a special fast-track court in Guwahati, which has been set up to ensure expeditious proceedings in the high-profile case. After hearing both sides at length, the court concluded arguments on Sharma’s bail plea.

Advocate Pradipta Talukdar, representing Garima Saikia Garg, later informed the media that the court has reserved its order on the bail application. The verdict is scheduled to be announced on May 2.

In addition to Sharma’s plea, the court is also set to take up the charge hearing on May 2 for two other accused, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Borawho were reportedly assigned as personal security officers to the late singer. Proceedings concerning the remaining accused individuals in the case will be addressed at a later stage.

Meanwhile, Partha Goswami, a former bandmate of the late singer, reiterated his demand for justice. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted the need to recognise Garg’s immense contributions to Assamese culture and society.

Goswami further suggested that the singer’s life and work should be included in school curricula so that future generations can learn about his legacy and the values he stood for. He also noted that discussions in court touched upon the adequacy of the security arrangements provided to the singer, expressing hope that the judicial process would ultimately bring out the truth and ensure justice.