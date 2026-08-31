IMD Forecasts Widespread Rainfall Across Northeast Till 5th September

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across the northeastern states until 5th September , with several areas likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

As per the latest weather forecast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall during the period.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across the region until 3rd September. People have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and follow local weather advisories.

Heavy rainfall is particularly likely over Nagaland from 1st September to 5th September . The weather conditions could lead to waterlogging, landslides and other rain-related disruptions, especially in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

The forecast comes amid ongoing monsoon activity across the Northeast, where heavy rain can disrupt road connectivity and affect normal life in several areas.

The IMD is expected to continue monitoring weather conditions and issue further advisories if the situation changes.