Hotel Bilas Inn Tragedy : Injured Satyendra Pathak’s Condition Improves

Guwahati: Satyendra Pathak, who was injured in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service, Guwahati, is showing signs of improvement and is expected to be discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital within the next four to five days.

As per statement by GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury, Satyendra would remain in the ICU care , although his condition has improved compared to 26th October’s night. Dr Choudhury said Pathak has been experiencing difficulty sleeping at night after the tragedy, which is a symptoms of post traumatic disorder syndrome(PTSD). He added that the injured survivor is currently not being allowed to meet anyone other than his family members.

The update has brought some relief amid the grief surrounding the shooting, which claimed five lives and left Pathak injured.

The shooting took place on the night of Monday, 26th October , at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area. The shooting reportedly after a dispute over the management of the property between its owners and leaseholder, 34-year-old accused Ghanakanta Gogoi, who is currently in police custody at Latashil Police Station.

The meeting had reportedly been scheduled to resolve the dispute. However, an argument allegedly escalated into a physical altercation before the meeting could begin. Gogoi is accused of opening fire on six people, killing five and injuring Pathak. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Pathak’s improving condition and the possibility of his discharge within the next few days offer a positive development in a case that has shocked Assam.